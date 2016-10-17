Are you waiting for rates to drop for a mortgage?

By: Scott Sheldon

It’s no secret interest rates are the main driver of the nation’s loan volume. Fixed-rate mortgages are currently sub 4 percent. Here is why waiting for a better rate could be a risky move:

• The markets will continue to move: The pricing associated with interest rates moves daily, in some cases multiple times per day. It is normal for a lender to be pricing out with a certain interest rate at 10 a.m., and then have a change that same day at 2 p.m., resulting in a different fee and cost structure just hours apart.

The market is always moving despite whether you pull the trigger on a new mortgage or not. The takeaway here is do not get fixated on a certain particular interest rate in order to justify the entire transaction. Focus on the big picture.

Let’s say you’re eyeing a 3.625 percent 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage and for whatever reason it takes you a couple of weeks to put together your financials to lock in an interest rate. The market moved and you end up with a 3.875 percent rate on a 30-year term instead. This is still considered a win.

Mortgage tip: For every .125 of a percent on every $100,000 borrowed, that changes the payment $7.25 per month. For example, on a $417,000 loan, the difference between 3.625 percent versus 3.875 percent is $58 in payment difference.

• The cost of procrastination: The cost of procrastination can add up quickly.

When refinancing, let’s say you stand to save $200 per month by pulling the trigger now using our example at 3.625 percent. Each month you don’t refinance, you are literally stepping over dollars to pick up times. Six months of procrastination is equivalent to a cost of $600 just by waiting, and that’s if rates move in the direction you want.

If buying and using our $417,000 example with a rate range between 3.625-3.875 percent, the difference in rate over the term of the loan is $21,294 in interest. Moreover, buying a home presents a whole different challenge. The cost can add up, as a difference in purchase price can sway buying power, resulting in increased property tax payments.

• Practical approach: What are rates going to do in the future? No lender has a crystal ball. If you are debating whether to buy a home or to refinance a home, the first thing to ask is “Can I afford this new payment?” The second question to ask is “Is this new loan truly helping me accomplish my larger financial goals?” Interest rate is important to both questions undoubtedly, but a big picture should be the target.

The best time to take out a mortgage is whatever time that’s best for you when you are in a place you can justify the expense for the net tangible benefit. It is always the right time as long as you can afford the mortgage and you’re not throwing good money after bad.

Let interest rates be a guiding factor only. A final thought: your lender cannot control the time frame for how long you take in putting together your supporting documentation or for what your house appraises.

At the end of the day, ask yourself “Is the rate and cost structure I end up with still allowing me to accomplish my goals?” Let that be your guide to obtaining a great home mortgage.