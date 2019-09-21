Are you prepared?

News Briefs
September 21, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Benefit Bingo and Pasta Feed Public safety power shutoff Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs New backpacks, laptops and tablets “Score!” Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Scammers claiming to be “Captain Darin Dougherty” from the sheriff’s office Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 It is creek week News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws USCIS guidance on discretionary employment for parolees Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Help with fundraiser ride News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Tutor, mentor students News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Contractor or handyman help News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners Cal OES selects vendors to modernize state 9-1-1 system News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Cotati City Council votes to eliminate synthetic pesticides and herbicides News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers Help with chores News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Answer calls Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access Volunteer to drive and save lives News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Slow down and celebrate responsibly Work at gift shop News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup June is Elder Abuse Awareness month PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information Festival needs volunteers 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Save the date for pancakes Marketing and outreach Lead lessons on nature Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Grant scams Become a volunteer for the Village Network Leadership opportunity Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan Wanted felon arrested Connect with new friends Volunteer with Verity! New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Sonoma County permit office relocates Advocate for foster children Free bookmobile out of commission Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO Become a CASA volunteer Isaacs-Bennett graduates from basic military training Back-to-school prevention education guide SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Educate yourself on signs of abuse CPI hosts summer group Driver arrested for DUI after hitting parked car CDPH warns not to eat La Zagala Tamarin flavor candy Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Tech support refund scam Grieving for whales Children’s pasta dinner Social sustainability, wine tech and legal experts joins business faculty Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Model trains at Children’s Museum Lend a hand at annual festival Help people with dementia Meals on Wheels needs more drivers Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges SMART will add a late-night run Cleaner community spaces News Briefs Distribute leftover meals Those prohibited from possessing firearms So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services Summer Nature Journals California Proposition 63 Ammo background checks law A bilingual wish granter needed Reporting requirements for new California residents Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club Want to be a board member? Free legal clinic open Medicare fraud 101 Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey Data entry assistants needed Mental health support available for all News briefs Free Medicare device scam Family emergency scam Garden and front desk help NAMI sets dates for classes Several drug companies pay out $70 million to Ca. Do me a favor scam Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list Sen. Dodd’s college student food insecurity bill signed by Gov. News briefs Learn different trades and opportunities “Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks Citizenship and assimilation grant opportunities Governor’s actions will save the lives of first responders News Briefs DNA testing scams Youth homelessness increased Judgment barring citizenship question Funeral fraud Learn how to be a foster parent Are you looking for a way to give back? Check up on seniors 16-Bed Psychiatric Health Facility planned for Sonoma County Teach third graders how to read State parks looking for volunteers CDPH and CDFA encourages safe practices around animals Help needed at fundraiser Volunteer at hospital gift shop DNC to meet in San Francisco News briefs Pitch in at open house

Are you prepared?

September 20, 2019

What time is it? It is time to prepare for fire season. Make plans to stay safe during a wildfire and during a PG&E proactive Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Update Your Contact Information pge.com/mywildfirealerts 

Prepare & Practice Your Emergency Plan 

Build or Restock Emergency Kits 

Maintain Defensible Space

Learn More

For the latest on PG&E’s wildfire safety efforts, including tips to help you prepare for wildfire season, please visit pge.com/wildfiresafety. To learn more about how you and your family can prepare for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, please visit prepareforpowerdown.com.