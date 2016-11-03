Are we in the midst of a housing bubble?

By: Scott Sheldon

As prices continue to climb many are wondering if there’s going to be a pop similar to the financial crisis.

The financial crisis was brought on by the subprime meltdown. The subprime mortgage products that were available led to the financial collapse of America and the better part of the world. Fast forward to 2016, home prices have risen near the levels of the housing market just before the crash. Many are asking and wondering are we currently in a housing bubble? Here’s some things to consider on the big picture:

• The overall economy: Unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and the tech sector is hiring in droves. The Federal Reserve recently tightened interest rates and they’re likely to raise rates again in the near future as the economy continues to grow.

• Mortgage requirements: Despite what many will tell you, getting a mortgage is intense. It requires full documentation including tax returns, pay stubs, letters of explanation and thorough due diligence. As long as strong requirements remain in place to secure financing one thing is for sure – a financial collapse, if it does happen, will not spawn from abusive lending practices.

• Housing risks: Let’s say you’re putting off buying a home because you’re worried about another financial crisis. You need to define what it is you are really most concerned about. If you’re concerned about your job and the future of your income, that should play a bigger role in whether you decide to buy a home or not. If your financial house is in order, but you are still not sure about buying a home because you’re worried about the market being in a bubble, then you should ask yourself “Why am I buying a house to begin with?”

If your intention is to buy a house to try to capitalize on some market appreciation and then quickly turn around and sell, yes you should be concerned about not being able to recoup your investment as real estate is a long-term hold vehicle. If, however, you were looking to purchase a home to have a roof over your head, enjoy the home and live there for the next five to seven years. At the minimum you’re probably going to do very well for yourself. This also includes the additional tax benefit you’re going to have that you don’t have renting.

• Market: Ultra low mortgage rates have been here for the last few years. At some point interest rates are going to have to go up. The question becomes when. If you’re trying to purchase a home and you are qualified at a 3.625 percent, 30-year fixed rate, for example, and interest rates rise to 4.375 percent, you might not be able to qualify for as much house. If you look at that scenario on a macro level, rising rates mean lower house prices. Rising rates also mean less mortgage loan origin, which means profitability in the secondary market diminishes. The only way to keep the profitability going is to keep the engine going with new loan origins and the only way to ensure volume continues in a higher interest-rate environment is to implement less restrictive underwriting. Looser credit to the degree of the financial crisis is unlikely, but it might mean slightly higher debt to income ratios on conventional loans and a bit more leniency for self-employed borrowers for example. That’s the only practical offset to rising rates while supporting the housing market.

Should you buy a house or not? That depends on whether or not you are comfortable with the interest rate and the payment that you’re getting and whether or not you feel that you can afford that payment for the long-haul.

If you can afford the payment and property hold time is long term you’re likely in a safe position. If you’re unsure about the future of your finances, perhaps buying a home right now is not in the cards.

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.