Archives from Sept. 9, 2009

By: Irene Hilsendager

Way back in the corner of the Rohnert Park Historical Society Archives in a dusty old box, some intriguing reading material was discovered. Two books were read in order but both of which presented some interesting takes on the understanding of history, in this case of the economic kind. One is a classic, Mark Twain’s Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1898) and the other almost unknown-Paul Golis, A day in the Life of Jay Peter Sweetly (1974).

Both authors were remarkably similar in writing style, presenting political commentary through witty sarcasm. They remind us that fear of rising taxes and regulations have been an age-old concern of citizenry in all countries. Where they are dissimilar is in the solution to that problem.

Mark Twain offers an idealistic approach, which ends in disappointment. Golis, who might have once been an idealist when he and Maurice Fredericks first created an almost utopian “country club town for the working class,” writes as a realist, also a disappointed one.

Twain, eternal pessimist, promoted utopian controls against “man’s innate evil and superstitious nature.” Golis, the former positivist, promoted the preservation of the free enterprise system, “which guarantees a maximum of personal liberties and a minimum of government interference.”

Twain takes us back to the sixth century England, when things seemed idyllic in Camelot. Yet once hero Hand Morgan (launched back in time during delirium) visits the populace, he sees many problems that he plans to correct with modern invention and regulation. He convinces King Arthur to allow him to become “The boss” and to set up such modern efficiencies as a unified monetary system, telegraph communication and special schools called “Man factories.” And of course, standardized taxation.

All seems to run smoothly until he runs into “ignorant” country folk who are superstitious of his rapid change. They often threaten his safety after branding him a sorcerer.

Golis introduces us to Jay Peter Sweetly who is from the outset suspicious of rapid regulation, specifically the growing influence of the Environmental Protection Agency. Already subject to local edicts that forced him to fill in his Marin County backyard swimming pool with soil and pats that did not fare well in that ecosystem, his business suffers imminent destruction as well.

Developer of a doll named “Pattykin,” federal bureaucrats who are eager to advance their position through excessive controls and fines issued on his rising business soon attack Jay. The rise in popularity of Pattykin is as brief as her decline. “Caught in a web woven by senseless social movements, opportunistic and callous bureaucrats and the quick mass panic reaction of modern media, neither they nor their friends are able to fight back the relentless forces that destroy the Pattykin doll.”

Time and again Sweetly is threatened by government agents from afar, folks who neither live in the area nor are subject to the economic impact of regulations forced on those in that region.

Twain’s Hank Morgan discovers the same problem from the opposite end. Sitting in idyllic Camelot enforcing sweeping changes and standardizations for the entire kingdom, all looks to be going smoothly. But when Morgan travels the countryside, he discovers that each village has its own traditional way of conducting enterprise as well as politics. Albeit improvements are eventually rejected. In the end, Morgan realizes that technology cannot buy man’s salvation and that if enforced too rapidly, just might bring about chaos and destruction.

From both we receive two clear points: 1. “civilization must be organic, coming from within the people themselves rather than imposed from without.”

2. It’s a bad idea to try to regulate or stifle human freedom, initiative and dignity. Whether the “evil doers” are the privileged) i.e. aristocracy, “riches’.) or democratically elected representatives, they need to be prepared for resistance. And if a large number perceive change as against their own well-being, the reform will inevitably fail.

As economic uncertainty continues to unfold, we shall see if these authors are prophetic writers of fact or rather purveyors of creative historic fiction.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.