Archive crawl/open house

October is National Archives Month, which is the inspiration for the first ever Sonoma County archive crawl, designed to celebrate local archives at the Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Oct. 5.

We will be sharing a table with the Women’s Suffrage Celebration committee at the Forum Room of the Santa Rosa Public Library and also holding an open house at The Sitting Room, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come by if you want to help out or just to enjoy the Archives + some tea and scones.

https://sonomalibrary.org/archivescrawl.