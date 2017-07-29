April Paul becomes an honorary lioness

News
July 29, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cotati’s K9 unit comes out for annual Coffee with a Cop event Reducing city debt Cotati City Council votes to join Climates Mayors Initiative Rohnert Park and Cotati hope to take part in Bike Share Program From the Publisher’s desk: Dancing the night away with Moonlighters Local smoke shop employee pleads not guilty Out of a crime comes kindness Trend in car smash and grabs significantly rises Citizens Public Safety Academy accepting applications Cal Ripken’s U 10 team gets higher up nod 25th Annual Cotati Kids' Day Celebration Rohnert Park water rates to rise with little to no resistance Free lunch for any child served at La Plaza Park 'Hail to the chiefs' a fitting title for annual Penngrove Parade Breakfast and safety tips at annual Penngrove pancake breakfast The Kut-Ups’ final curtain call after 45 years Bugles Across America Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train Cypress School and UCP visits Stinson Beach for surf camp For RP city, some fireworks are illegal Cotati City Council to attempt to get quicker start time for quiet zone establishment RP City Council audience reminded to keep it safe and sane Jazzed it up with love and music Credo High School’s special day Bikes become the equalizer at UCP day camp Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec SMART and safe Nurse’s strike in Petaluma Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout Shows are icing on the cake First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? A sea of flags Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award. RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Fun after school Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation

April Paul becomes an honorary lioness

  • Lions Club of Cotati President Patrick Daniels (left) and Region Chairman/Immediate Past President Art Zimmer (right) presented April Paul (center) with a check for $4,000 from the benefit dinner the Lions Club of Cotati hosted in her honor June 10th.

July 28, 2017

On July 15th, Lions Club of Cotati President Patrick Daniels (left) and Region Chairman/Immediate Past President Art Zimmer (right) presented April Paul (center) with a check for $4,000 from the benefit dinner the Lions Club of Cotati hosted in her honor June 10th. April Paul was also presented with a Lions pin, making her an honorary Cotati Lion.  The Lions Club of Cotati would like to thank everyone that helped make April’s benefit dinner a success and for their support of this wonderful person in our community.

Photo courtesy of Lions Club