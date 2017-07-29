April Paul becomes an honorary lioness

On July 15th, Lions Club of Cotati President Patrick Daniels (left) and Region Chairman/Immediate Past President Art Zimmer (right) presented April Paul (center) with a check for $4,000 from the benefit dinner the Lions Club of Cotati hosted in her honor June 10th. April Paul was also presented with a Lions pin, making her an honorary Cotati Lion. The Lions Club of Cotati would like to thank everyone that helped make April’s benefit dinner a success and for their support of this wonderful person in our community.

Photo courtesy of Lions Club