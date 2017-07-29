Approaching 90 and still clicking for a great shot

By: Irene Hilsendager

Robert Myer, a Rohnert Park resident, will be entering several photography art works at the August 8 photography exhibit in the Armando Flores room in the local library.

Robert went to school in Idaho and graduated from the University of Washington. He was stationed in Korea for two years then went on to work for Remington-Rand and Univ-Vac. He came to California via Marin County before purchasing a home in Rohnert Park.

Myer is a retired businessman who has had a lifetime love for photography. This became his serious hobby after an early retirement. His walls are completely covered with the photographs that he has taken while in Russia, England and more on his many travels.

Robert is mostly interested in outdoor scenic photos especially those that he can put on a personal twist. Robert says that he used to travel and take pictures but now he travels to take pictures. His wife passed away 15 years ago and since he will be ninety in a couple of weeks, he has plenty of time to work on his hobby. Robert has entered many fairs and exhibitions and has accumulated many blue ribbons, best of show ribbons and special awards. His truest passion is sharing his work with others.