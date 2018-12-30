Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15

Health
December 30, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
What families’ caregivers need to know about Merry Christmas and Happy New Year How to lower your surgery costs When hard things happen Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15

December 28, 2018

Apply for or renew Covered California health insurance coverage before the open enrollment period closes Jan. 15, 2019.

Individuals and families can buy or renew brand-name private health insurance through Covered California under the federal Patient Protection an Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, during the annual open enrollment period. However, residents who have a certain life changes (such as marriage or the birth of a child) during other times of the year can apply to Covered California anytime. Federally-recognized American Indians or Alaska Natives are eligible to apply any time of the year.

While any resident can buy health insurance through Covered California, eligibility for financial aid to help pay for a plan is based on household size and income.

Since once many residents applying for Covered California find they are eligible for low-or no=cost health insurance through Medi-Cal, Medi-Cal and Covered California use the same application. Applications for Medi-Cal are accepted year-round.

To apply for Covered California

To apply for Covered California, one type of government identification (driver’s license or another ID) is needed.

To apply or renew, fill out an online application on the Covered California website or call 800-300-1506.

To get in-person help to apply at Economic Assistance, 2550 Paulin Dr., Santa Rosa or Human Services South County Center, 5350 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 100, Petaluma or a no-cost Certified Enrollment Counselor at one of many community locations around Sonoma County, including the Redwood Community Health Center at 707-565-4471.

To Renew Covered California

Residents who take no action to actively renew or change plans will automatically be enrolled into the plan they had the previous year.

Residents who renew Covered California coverage may find that plan options and rates have changed and they may qualify for different plans or amount of financial help. changes or shifts in household size and income can also affect coverage.

Submitted by SC Human Services Dept.