Another  crash at crosswalk on Snyder

A second crash in a week at the same crosswalk in Rohnert Park has prompted law enforcement authorities to ask people to pay more attention, be more careful and slow down at crosswalks.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety dispatch center fielded several calls concerning a traffic collision on Snyder Lane at Rosana Way. This time, it was a vehicle striking a bicycle rider on Snyder Lane. Officers within minutes arrived on the scene, where they found a male juvenile lying in the roadway with injuries from the collision.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperative with officers .

There were no signs of intoxication at the time of the collision exhibited by the male driver. At this time in the investigation, excessive speed of the vehicle does not appear to play a role in this collision. The male juvenile was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

As the investigation into the cause of this collision continues, expect to see officers in the area conducting extra patrols for rules of the road violations .

A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries after being struck in a crosswalk on Nov. 28, by a motorist who was reading a text.