Annual senior art show

The 2019 Senior Art Show, a display of original artwork by Sonoma County residents age 60+, runs May 21-July 11, at Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. The Opening Reception will be Thurs., May 23, 1-4 p.m., at the Finley Center. Artists will demonstrate their skills as guests enjoy light refreshments and music.

The annual non-juried show is hosted by Sonoma County Human Services Department Adult and Aging Division in honor of Older Americans Month. Many members of local art classes enter their paintings, glass work, photography, sculpture, fiber art and wood work.

For questions about the show, email seniorartshow@schsd.org or call (707) 565-5900.