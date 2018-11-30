Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kicks off

By: Robert Stewart, Community Service Director Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati

See Story below picture caption

Officer Mohamad Hamade, Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish, Battalion Chief Andy Taylor, Cotati City Manager Damion O’Bid, Rotarian Irene Hilsendager, Rotarian Jim Strickland, Timothy Henry; Community Developer Director, Vicky Parker; Jake McClendon, Rotarian Santa, Rotarian Keith Schoenthal, Rotarian Maria Lemus and Rotarian President Pat Miller are all representing The City of Cotati, Cotati Police Dept., Rancho Adobe Fire District Cotati Station, and Rotary members have come together for their annual holiday toy drive kickoff.

A holiday gift and toy drive is underway to support families in Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park. For over 20 years, this holiday gift and toy drive has grown not only in popularity but also in partnership with others in order to help fill the needs in the communities. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati working together with the Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Police Dept., Cotati City Employees, Rancho Cotati Rotary Club, Rotary Interact and Rotaract members, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors and the community at large work toward fulfilling the needs of those families in need of a little help.

The generosity of the community to support this program is amazing as each year hundreds of toys, gifts, gift cards and cash are donated. These donations are accepted through Dec. 25 at the Cotati Police Dept. or at any of the Rancho Adobe Fire Depts. Additionally, Rotarian Steven Elliot, owner of Fundemonium Toys located at 579 Rohnert Park Expressway near the Rohnert Park Cinemas is providing a 50 percent discount on gifts that are purchased from them and donated to this toy drive. For those wishing to donate, please also consider gifts or gift cards for the ages of 9 to 14 as many times these young people are underserved.

To apply for assistance, go to the Cotati Police Dept. or any of the Rancho Adobe Fire Depts. to complete an application. Applications will only be accepted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11.

Santa’s elves will be wrapping the gifts Dec. 15 and will assist Santa who will be driven to each delivery location in a Rancho Adobe Fire engine or a Cotati Police car Dec. 22. Neighbors Organized Against Hunger (NOAH) which is the local food bank will also be providing a bag of food to approximately 75 of these families.

For Rohnert Park residents, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety coordinates a separate toy drive and may be contacted in lieu of applying for assistance through the program previously described. We ask that those applying for assistance only do so with one organization as a way of assuring that everyone is served. Those who apply for both programs may be considered ineligible.

While phone requests will not be accepted, those wishing further information may call the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati’s voicemail system at (707) 765-4898 to leave a message.