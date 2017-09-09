Annual GoPro Grand Prix race comes to Sonoma

September 15 to the 17 is the weekend to be at Sonoma Raceway for the 13th consecutive year of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. The Verizon Indy Car series will wrap up its season by crowning, for the third year in a row, the 2017 Series Champion at the end of the 85 laps around the Sonoma Valley track. With double points on offer (100 points for a win, 80 for second, 70 for third, on down) 7 drivers are still mathematically in the hunt for the championship. Penske Racings’ Josef Newgarden leads Chip Ganassi Racings Scott Dixon by 3 points followed by Penske teammates Helio Castroneves (22 points behind) and last years’ champion Simon Pagenaud (-34). Will Power (-68), Nevada City native Alexander Rossi (-84) and Graham Rahal (-94) round out the seven drivers that will compete for the title. Four other groups of cars will race during the weekend for World Challenge GT and GTS categories and Porsche GT3 cars and Formula Cars.

Cliff Mills