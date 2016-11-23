Entertainment
November 23, 2016
link to facebook link to twitter

Annual First Sunday of Advent concert Nov. 27

November 25, 2016

The First Sunday of Advent concert, an annual tradition at St. Joseph Church in Cotati, takes place Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

The concert is presented by Dana Couey-Harman, Doug Harman and James Harman. St. Joseph Church is located at 150 St. Joseph Way in Cotati.

The local Sonoma/Marin County musicians will combine their voices and instruments to bring the audience music that will start the Christmas season in a joy-filled, prayerful way. Doug Harman plays cello and keyboard, and all of them play guitar. There is no charge for the concert but there will be a “free will offering.”

 