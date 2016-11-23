Annual First Sunday of Advent concert Nov. 27

The First Sunday of Advent concert, an annual tradition at St. Joseph Church in Cotati, takes place Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

The concert is presented by Dana Couey-Harman, Doug Harman and James Harman. St. Joseph Church is located at 150 St. Joseph Way in Cotati.

The local Sonoma/Marin County musicians will combine their voices and instruments to bring the audience music that will start the Christmas season in a joy-filled, prayerful way. Doug Harman plays cello and keyboard, and all of them play guitar. There is no charge for the concert but there will be a “free will offering.”