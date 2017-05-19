Local
May 19, 2017
Annual Avenue of Flags Ceremony May 29

May 19, 2017

The Martin Slobodnik Post No. 338 will hold its annual Avenue of Flags ceremony Monday, May 29 at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. The 45 members of the Rohnert Park Community Band will play music prior, during and after the ceremonies. The band is scheduled to start playing about 9:30 a.m. followed by a color guard procession down the Avenue of Flags. The guest speaker, William P. Matz will give a 20-minute presentation. The Rohnert Park Community Chorale, directed by Karen Ball, will sing, and a solo trumpet or another special arrangement will close out the ceremonies. About 350 people are expected to attend with 170 flags on loan from the relatives of deceased veterans.