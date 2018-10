Long-time RP resident, community personality dies at 86

There will be an Open House Celebration of Life:

Sunday, October 7th, 2018

1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School

5475 Snyder Ln.

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School for a Memorial Scholarship.