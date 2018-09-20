Annie Rasmussen 2/11/32-9/16/18

Long-time RP resident, community personality dies at 86

Annie was the “Talk of the Towns” columnist for Rohnert Park/Cotati newspapers for 35 years. She was civic-minded, serving through the Lady Lions, RP History Society, Sister City, Arts Commission, Founder’s Day Parade Grand Marshall and more. She left her mark on Rohnert Park.

Ron and Annie Rasmussen moved to Rohnert Park in 1960 with their two older children, Jo Ann and Ray. René and Janet came along in the early 1960’s. All the kids attended local schools. The family was active in sports, Annie played women’s softball for many years as well as participating in many other community activities.

Married in 1952 after meeting at the Marine Corp supply depot, Islais Creek, in the city of San Francisco, the couple lived in the city while Ron completed his military service, and attended college. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in July.

Annie has 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Ron and Annie also include in their family 11 exchange students who came to live with them over the years from: Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Guatemala, Japan, Holland and Spain. Their door was always open to host visitors and family.

Annie was the daughter of Spanish immigrants who came to work in the fields of California in the early 1900’s. She was born in Mountain View, California on February 11, 1932. She was a graduate of Mission High School in San Francisco. She passed on September 16th, 2018. Her husband, Ron, said that since she died on his birthday, he was sending God the best birthday gift. Her children, Jo Ann (Robert) Sotelo, Ray (Sheri) Rasmussen, René (Keith) Martin and Janet (Jeff) Wilbert were all with their mother over the last few weeks of her life.

Annie was a strong Christian and a member of Cross and Crown Lutheran Church who spent a lot of time caring for and helping others. Most recently, she would go each week and sing old favorites with a room full of seniors at the Santa Rosa Convalescent Hospital.

She has loved a lot and was loved a lot in return.

There will be an Open House Celebration of Life:

Sunday, October 7th, 2018

1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School

5475 Snyder Ln.

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School for a Memorial Scholarship.