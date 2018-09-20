Annie Rasmussen 2/11/32-9/16/18

News
September 20, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Cotati residents decry lack of enforcement RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Football in full swing, 3rd win SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Third pedestrian struck by SMART train SweetPea celebrates 31 years Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival RP Public Safety report card RP residents provide input in police chief search 3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park RP’s new interim police chief Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons Rohnert Park Bike & Pedestrian Committee adds new member How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery New principals 2018-2019 SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Office of Civil Rights agreement closes investigation of special ed complaint Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search Search still on for A&L Market robbery suspect A unique university for dogs: Bergin University makes Hatchery and Green Mill buildings its new home RP waits to make update to emergency alert system SSU names new police chief International students continue to flock to SSU’s Language Institute RP Health Center celebrates anniversary RP fireworks to be added to agenda Busy night for RP City Council Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th It’s not quite tennis, nor is it pickle ball, but rather something in between. 3.0 quake shakes RP 98 cited in traffic enforcement program A seed of thought grows into a peace garden: Burton garden completed A taste of nostalgia – Penngrove’s Power Up! Event

Annie Rasmussen 2/11/32-9/16/18

September 21, 2018
Long-time RP resident, community personality dies at 86

Annie was the “Talk of the Towns” columnist for Rohnert Park/Cotati newspapers for 35 years. She was civic-minded, serving through the Lady Lions, RP History Society, Sister City, Arts Commission, Founder’s Day Parade Grand Marshall and more. She left her mark on Rohnert Park.

Ron and Annie Rasmussen moved to Rohnert Park in 1960 with their two older children, Jo Ann and Ray. René and Janet came along in the early 1960’s. All the kids attended local schools. The family was active in sports, Annie played women’s softball for many years as well as participating in many other community activities.  

Married in 1952 after meeting at the Marine Corp supply depot, Islais Creek, in the city of San Francisco, the couple lived in the city while Ron completed his military service, and attended college.  They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in July.

Annie has 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.  Ron and Annie also include in their family 11 exchange students who came to live with them over the years from: Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Guatemala, Japan, Holland and Spain. Their door was always open to host visitors and family. 

Annie was the daughter of Spanish immigrants who came to work in the fields of California in the early 1900’s.  She was born in Mountain View, California on February 11, 1932. She was a graduate of Mission High School in San Francisco. She passed on September 16th, 2018. Her husband, Ron, said that since she died on his birthday, he was sending God the best birthday gift. Her children, Jo Ann (Robert) Sotelo, Ray (Sheri) Rasmussen, René (Keith) Martin and Janet (Jeff) Wilbert were all with their mother over the last few weeks of her life.  

Annie was a strong Christian and a member of Cross and Crown Lutheran Church who spent a lot of time caring for and helping others.  Most recently, she would go each week and sing old favorites with a room full of seniors at the Santa Rosa Convalescent Hospital. 

She has loved a lot and was loved a lot in return.   

There will be an Open House Celebration of Life:

Sunday, October 7th, 2018

1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School

5475 Snyder Ln.

Rohnert Park, CA  94928

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church and School for a Memorial Scholarship.