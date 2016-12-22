Animal hoarding can get out of control quickly

By: Mickey Zeldes

I just went out on my first hoarding call.

Well, it wasn’t really an animal hoarding situation with dozens of animals, but the home was a disaster from all the junk and there were too many pets.

We brought back to the shelter five dogs, including a young pup, two cats and a kitten. Worst part was that among the mess we also found two dead dogs.

Fortunately, the live animals were all in decent shape – crawling with fleas and the associated skin issues that go along with that, but all were in good shape with no upper respiratory infections, although they came down with kennel cough in the shelter. It was clear from the condition of the home they weren’t housebroken and had been living in that chaos for who knows how long. The good news is they were very social, so they hadn’t been isolated and under-socialized as so often happens in these situations.

Some people get in over their heads with animals pretty easily. Remember the guy in Petaluma who got a pair of rats (unfixed) and before he knew what was happening (OK, he must have known what was happening sooner but was clueless as how to stop it) ended up with more than 1,000 rats in his house by the time animal control stepped in? If there is any mental illness or hoarding tendencies, the problem can quickly get out of control.

It was interesting that the puppy was not from one of the dogs we took. I think these people answered Craigslist ads and just collected animals. I believe they also sold animals through Craigslist – they were known as “flippers.”

That’s a cautionary note about obtaining animals through this resource. You really need to check the people well; be wary of someone who wants to meet in a neutral location and won’t let you see their home where the animal lived. If they have puppies or kittens to rehome, you definitely want to meet the mother animal (daddy too, if available) to see their health and temperament. Also ask to see the vaccination record of the parent; they should be able to produce it.

Two of the three cats we confiscated had come from a local rescue and they took them back. And the one we had left, a beautiful flame-point Siamese, has already been adopted. The five dogs were all different small breeds – there was a tiny Chihuahua, a Japanese Chin-X (those two are still available for adoption), a terrier mix, a Maltese mix and the puppy was the cutest little white fluff ball ever! Possibly a Westie or Yorkie mix and the latter three have already found homes.

Charges are being filed on the two deceased animals and we hope that these people won’t be able to own pets again for a long time. No doubt this will be a much brighter holiday season for these eight animals and we’re happy we were able to get them out of that house. Now the last two just need to find new families to call it a complete success.

