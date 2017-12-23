Anderson named Recreation Director by city-March 1964

By: Irene Hilsendager

Jack Anderson, well known to Rohnert residents of all ages as manager of Alicia Park Pool, water safety instructor and teacher of Red Cross Swimming programs, has been named by the city as Recreational Director and Pools Manager and as such will be head of the Recreation Department of the City of Rohnert Park.

The newly created office is under administrative direction of the city manager. The director will be responsible for the development and maintaining of a comprehensive and progressive summer recreational program. He will act as consultant and advisor to the Recreation Commission, work with all city employees and recruit and maintain an efficient and responsible swimming pool staff.

Typical duties of this office include administrative controls to insure proper operation of the city’s swimming pools; developing necessary scheduling of personnel to allow for the broadest possible swimming program and use of city pools; conducting Red Cross swimming lessons; developing and supervising summer youth activities that might include tennis, volley ball, basketball, baseball, summer football, arts and crafts. He will also supervise the conduct of any and all city employees in the Recreation Department.

He will consult with and make recommendations to the City Manager and City Recreation Commission concerning programs related to recreation in the city.

Anderson was born in San Francisco. He attended Modesto J. C. where he lettered in basketball. He earned his masters at Stanford in Physical Education and played varsity basketball. He is a Coast Guard Veteran. He is now coaching baseball and basketball and teaching physical ed at Herbert Slater Jr. High in Santa Rosa. He and his wife Barbara and their five boys and one girl live in Santa Rosa.

