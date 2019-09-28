Analy fall music festival

The Analy Band Wagon is holding its 21st Annual Fall Music Festival Fri., Oct. 25, 2-7 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 26th, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Analy High School Auditorium, 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol. The festival is free to the public. Proceeds from this event will support all instrumental music at Analy High School. More than 20 bands and orchestras from numerous Bay Area middle and high schools will attend this prestigious event. They will perform on stage for an audience, and for experienced judges who provide feedback and critique. Afterwards, they participate in a private clinic with a judge. Bands and orchestras return year after year for this unique experience. Groups from all over the Bay Area will be in attendance, as well as local bands and orchestras from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Sebastopol. All stage performances are free and open to the public. The Fall Music Festival is a wonderful opportunity to hear a wide variety of classical and contemporary instrumental music performed by middle- and high-school student musicians. A food truck plus a snack bar will be available for participating students and the public. Visitors will also have an opportunity to donate to the Analy Band Wagon, the non-profit organization supporting Analy High School Bands and Orchestras. The Analy Band Wagon (ABW), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, has been supporting instrumental music at Analy High School for over 35 years. The Analy music program boasts four credited ensemble classes including one of the few high school string and woodwind orchestras in Sonoma County. For more event information contact Janis Snyder, ABW Program Coordinator, at 707-824-2337. For more information about the Analy Band Wagon see the web site: http://analybandwagon.org