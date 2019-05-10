An offer has been made and accepted on Rohnert Park’s corporate yard

By: Irene Hilsendager

A letter has been sent to the City of Rohnert Park by Laulima Rohnert Station LLC, for the purchase of the corporation yard site located at 600 Enterprise Dr. in Rohnert Park.

The city council met May 7 and agreed unanimously that the City of Rohnert Park will accept the offer price of $936,200, based on a value of $11 per square foot, under the conditions as follows.

The city agrees to the proposed timing of the transaction with the purchaser to pay the city $300,000 for the Transfer City Property no later than June 22, 2019, per the city’s April 2019 letter agreement and the balance of the purchase price (636,320) to be paid by purchaser and escrow to close on the remaining city property within five business days after the grand opening of the Urban Core of the Station Avenue development project. Grand opening and urban core will need to be defined and address the timing of the city’s vacation of the remaining city property in the purchase and sale agreement.

The city intends to move the purchase and sale agreement for the remaining city property through the approval and public hearing process along with the proposed project amendments and resulting entitlement amendments.

The Rohnert Park City Council is excited and committed to the addition of a downtown to the Friendly City via the Station Ave. project.