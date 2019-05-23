An invitation to the Peace garden dedication

On Wednesday, May 29, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a formal dedication of the Rotary Community Peace Park, located at 7421 Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park.

This park is the fruition and genuine example of a partnership between the Rotary Clubs of Rohnert Park-Cotati and Rancho Cotati, the City of Rohnert Park, Stearns Home Loans, the Rotary International Foundation, and several other generous donors to provide a garden space of serenity and reflection to the community, with hope that they educate, inspire and encourage a commitment to peace, tolerance and world understanding for all who visit.

Conflict and violence affect millions of people each year. Half of those killed in conflict are children and more than 90 percent are civilians. We refuse to accept conflict as a way of life. Accordingly, Rotarians around the globe initiate, fund and support projects, such as this Peace Park, which teach and encourage world understanding, providing communities with the skills and desire to resolve conflicts.

Through our service projects, peace fellowships and scholarships, Rotarians take action to address the underlying causes of conflict, including poverty, inequality, ethnic tension, lack of access to education and unequal distribution of resources.

We invite the public and media to join us for this dedication.