An invitation to dinner-June 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

On a rainy night in Feb., the robotics team of Technology High School was buzzing with excitement. A stranger was coming to dinner amidst the chatter and busyness of a Tech High Classroom. After introductions, pride exploded in each of the students as they explained the “workings” of a robotic team. The workshop was exciting. A partially built machine was setting on the workbench. Every few minute you would see someone’s hand lovingly touch a bolt and give it another tweak. The discussion led to “what should it be named?” “What color should it be?” or “When is it going to be powder-coated?”

Mr. Weaver, the instructor, supports his team, leads them to an answer but makes the students work for it. Las year one student put in 320 hours during robotic build season. However, another student said ‘But Mr. Weaver always stays and works with us.” The young ladies are just as excited working on the robotic team and explained that Weaver is always there to help with any issue. Another said, “He listened when no one else did,” which seems there is a mutual admiration for their instructor.

Technology High School is located on the campus of Sonoma State University and specialized in Engineering, Science and Math. If anyone wishes to research the program, go to www.USFIRST.org to see and read about the enthusiasm FIRST provides for the students in this incredible program.

The robotic team only has six weeks for their “build season” and ship a fully functional robot to the regional competition.

Mentors and sponsors are always needed. If you are interested in mentoring, contact Greg Weaver to discuss how your skills would benefit the team. Each FIRST team is responsible for their own financing so it is through the generosity of local and Sonoma County businesses that makes Tech High Robotics possible.

