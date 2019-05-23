An invitation to attend “Avenue of Flags”

On Mon. May 27, the Rohnert Park Community Band will be playing their music before, during and after the ceremonies of the 33rd annual “Avenue of the Flags” commemorating Memorial Day at the RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

The band will start playing around 9:30 a.m. with a color guard procession at 10 a.m. After opening ceremonies, there will be a guest speaker, Petty Officer Second Class Daniel Gossage.

Check out the “Avenue of Flags’ as about 170 flags which are on loan will be flying for the ceremony. For more information, call Robert at 707-795-3963.