“An Evening with the Riccardi’s” brings Sandy and Richard Riccardi’s witty, satirical brilliance to Cotati Sat., July 13 at 7:30 p.m. in a benefit performance for Congregation Ner Shalom in its building at 85 LaPlaza, formerly the home of the Cotati Cabaret.

Rosie O’Donnell calls them “My new favorite singing songwriting team! With over 50 million hits on social media, Sandy and Richard Riccardi promise to leave you laughing in the face of modern life and politics. Specialists in parody and hilarious originals, they have been re-tweeted by JK Rowling, called “Musical Genius” by the NY Times Magazine and featured in the Washington Post Online. Greatest hits include “Boy from Mar-a-Lago,” “Holiday Dinner Party,” “Tiki Torch Nazis,” “Elton Has an Organ,” and “Oh Donny Boy.”

“For a hilarious and dangerous cabaret show, the Riccardi’s cannot be beat.” From the NYC Cabaret Scenes Magazine June, 2018

“The cabaret duo of Sandy and Richard Riccardi are clearly two leaders of the Trump Resistance—Cabaret Division.” Baltimore Cabaret Scenes, June 2018

They can be heard at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbIfxNUFEed05-org7YZtA.

Sandy and Richard’s first act as a couple was a parody, “Hockey Mama for Obama” (aka, “Don’t Speak for Me Sarah Palin”). Though written in anger that Sarah Palin was being foisted on America as a serious political candidate, it was such a success that the Riccardi’s took their cue from the public and continued in that vein. Their biggest hit, with 2.8 million YouTube hits, says Sandy, “is all about trying to have a holiday dinner party but this person is gluten-free, this person is lactose intolerant, this person can’t have salt, this person can’t have alcohol, this person is vegan. Boy, did that strike a nerve!”

Sandy spent 11 years performing in NYC as a member of The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, Westchester Broadway Theater, Playwright’s Preview Productions and more.

Richard has played for the Broadway National Tour of Annie, Joel Gray, Mel Torme, Tom Jones, Pinchas Zuckerman, Janet Baker, the San Francisco Opera, Ballet and Symphony and frequently plays for movies and video game soundtracks at Skywalker studios.

The Riccardi’s have performed for many area non-profits. They feel a particular fondness for Ner Shalom, counting many members as friends and, Sandy says, “We are also digging the fact that the building which houses Ner Shalom used to be a popular music venue called “The Cotati Cabaret.”

For more information about the evening, contact Ner Shalom at (707) 664-8622 or shalom@sonic.net. Tickets are $25, $35 for VIP seats, and are available at 7:30 p.m.