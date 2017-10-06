An Environmental Education Preserve in our own backyard

By: Stephanie Derammelaeree

In our own backyard lies a beautiful 450-acre preserve atop Sonoma Mountain, unbeknownst to many people in the community. Being owned and managed by Sonoma State University, the preserve is not generally open to the public but it does offer Saturday hikes to the public and leads field trips for children during the week.

Twice a year, college students and any other community members who are interested, complete a six-week naturalist training program to become docents of the preserve. The fall training is in progress now and the public hikes will start after the docents have finished their training. This year, the fall public hikes start on October 14 and run every Saturday through December 2. Anyone is welcome to show up at the preserve on the top of Lichau Road in Rohnert Park at 10 a.m. on those Saturdays. Docent led hikes run until 2 p.m., but can be shorter if requested by visitors. Distance, strenuousness, and what parts of the preserve are shown is altered depending on the wishes of the individuals who attend.

In the 1890s the land was a working sheep and cattle ranch held by the Duerson family, until the 1950s when the land was sold to the Roth family, who used the land as a summer family retreat. The Roth’s transferred the land to The Nature Conservancy in 1972, when it was named in honor of Joan’s father, Henry Fairfield Osborn, Jr., a conservationist and author. In 1977 The Nature Conservancy leased the preserve to Sonoma State University to use for research and environmental education, and ownership was transferred to the university in 1997. In 2004, 190 more acres were gifted to the preserve by the Roth’s. Due to a conservation easement from The Nature Conservancy and the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, however, the land can only be used for research and educational purposes.

“You can’t just show up at the preserve except if you’re coming for a public hike, because we don’t have just straight up recreation on the preserve,” says Suzanne DeCoursey, Education Manager for the Center for Environmental Inquiry at Sonoma State University. “There’s a conservation easement on the land that would prevent us from doing that, even if we wanted to. When the preserve was transferred from The Nature Conservancy to SSU, The Nature Conservancy put an easement on the property that said we actually can’t let people just come on to the land and recreate. But, there’s many different ways to get involved.”

Today, the Fairfield Osborn Preserve hosts about a thousand children per year, who learn everything from local flora and fauna, to California history depending on teachers’ requests and the investigation and exploration on behalf of the children. An added bonus is that elementary school students – some who may not have been exposed to the idea of college yet – are influenced and inspired by the college students and their projects that they meet on the preserve.

“One of the things we hear from teachers that is unique about the Fairfield Osborn preserve is that, because so many of our naturalists are SSU students and because you’re literally standing on the SSU campus when you’re on the preserve, their students get very excited about the idea of going to college,” says DeCoursey. “It might have been abstract before but all of a sudden they get interested in what their naturalist is studying and many kids get excited about that. For some of the schools that visit the preserve, a lot of those children may not even have a family member who’s been to college so to them it may not even be abstract but not even considered a possibility and suddenly it becomes demystified.”

Community members visiting the preserve can also learn about some of the interesting research projects being conducted there, from sudden oak death, to insect-related research, to citizen science-type research being done on reptiles and amphibians.

Sonoma State University now also owns and manages two other preserves – the 3,670-acre Galbreath Wildlands Preserve in southern Mendocino County and the 40-acre Los Guillicos Preserve in the Valley of the Moon at the foot of Hood Mountain. The preserves are open to individuals of all ages and affiliations undertaking research and educational activities.

“If people want to get involved with research projects or other types of inquiry, basically all of these lands are available,” says DeCoursey. “For community members who might be looking at these places and thinking of how they can get involved, of course going to a public hike on the Osborn preserve is encouraged because it’s such a wonderful place and a lot of people might not even know that it’s up there. People are also always welcome to join us for our training program. We love to have community members involved. People who might have individual projects like photography or art or citizen science projects are also welcome to join us.”

The preserve has several other events for the public this fall, including “Team Up with Nature” on October 26 to learn about the transformational power of being a mentor in SSU’s naturalist training program, “Mycology Blitzes” on November 12 to learn about the wide variety of mushrooms to be found on the preserve, and a trail run for research on December 10, a 3.5 mile nature-rooted adventure.

For more information, visit www.sonoma.edu/cei or contact Suzanne DeCoursey at decourse@sonoma.edu.