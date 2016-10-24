Amy’s more than just a drive-thru

By: Chris Chambers

Lunch in the Park

While the sign indicates “Amy’s Drive Thru,” in fact it has as many seats for those wishing to eat in as most other places around, plus it has a large area for eating outside.

This is a “first” for Amy’s as their history has been as a provider of meals and food items to grocery stores, and this is their first foray into taking their products and offering them at a restaurant. The plans are for building additional “drive thru” restaurants around the area. Just think in the years ahead a picture of this Amy’s will be like the picture of the first McDonalds.

For those of you who may not be completely aware of Amy’s, here is their mission statement: “Amy's Drive Thru is returning to the roots of American fast food, serving lovingly handcrafted food to nourish hard-working citizens, busy families and road-weary travelers.”

Amy’s “differentiation” is that all food is organic, most items are also offered as vegan, and there are gluten-free items on the menu. Also, there are no GMO items allowed. As a result, the burgers are made with vegetable patties, the burritos have no meat, and the same is true of the pizzas. And no, they don’t have hot dogs.

Now that may turn some of you off, and I have to admit it did cause me to put off going there for quite some time. However, after having tried the chili, the fries, the pizza and the non-dairy milk shake, I’m betting most of you would not be able to tell the difference in the taste. My colleague had the burger and said the difference was noticeable but not as obvious as one would think (I guess a lot like a Portobello mushroom burger).

The prices are very reasonable. The small salad is just $4.99 and the “super” is $8.99. The chili is $3.89 and the burger is $3.99 for the single with cheese and $3.69 without the cheese. They do not offer soft drinks (I didn’t ask but I assume you could bring your own) but they do have lemonade, ice tea, coffee and milk.

It is quite busy, so perhaps most of you have already been and maybe have gone back quite a few times. But if not, don’t be as stubborn as I was. Go ahead and give it a try. You may or may not enjoy it, but the fun of going to a new place is still there and at least you will know that you are eating healthy. And I’m still open to taking a bet on chili with meat and Amy’s chili and daring you to tell the difference. Tell them Chris sent you.

Amy’s is located at 58 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park and is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. every day. For more information, call (707) 755-3629.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so drop a line.