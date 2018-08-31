Amazing results with Arestin

By: George Malkemus

The Wealth of Health

Since using Arestin over the past 10 years, I have seen amazing improvements in gum health. In the past, teeth that were very loose with extremely deep gum pockets would be considered not savable and in need of an extraction. With the use of Arestin, many of these teeth have tightened up with major gum pocket reduction. Eight years ago, a 45-year-old woman had a loose first molar with a 12 mm pocket, extreme bone loss and I recommended extraction. She wanted to try and save the tooth so I said we could try Arestin with scaling and root planing. Amazingly the tooth tightened up. She works hard on her dental hygiene and continues to have cleanings every three months. During those appointments, Arestin is added as needed. The tooth is still going strong today.

Avoiding surgery

Recent advances in gum therapy, including laser and Arestin have helped avoid the need for gum surgery. Surgery is a very effective treatment, but is much more invasive and costly. Plus, with laser and Arestin use, gum pockets can be retreated much easier. The most important aspect of periodontal treatment is the regular on-going maintenance visit, usually every three months. It always bothered me when patients would have gum surgery, their gums would look great afterwards and they would have regular cleaning appointments for a while, do great and then disappear for a few years, return and need surgery again. Retreatment of the gums, using scaling and root planing with laser and Arestin, can often prevent that need.

Periodontal Disease is often called “The Silent Killer,” because it can occur gradually and painlessly over time. The good news is that gum disease can be stopped with professional treatment, such as scaling and root planing, laser and Arestin. So, please don’t wait till it hurts!

Enjoy Life and Keep Smiling!

