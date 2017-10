All for the love of football: 6-0 Even though the play ended up being called back, Jake Simmons soared over Windsor’s Jorgen Sarganis in a single bound without breaking his stride while being chased by Austin Jacob, Dylan Sosa and Brett Stibi with teammates Chris Vega and Edgar Sanchez not far behind exemplifying the athleticism and resourcefulness of the Rancho team just like their mascot, the Cougar. Rancho came from behind in the first quarter to win the game 55-17. Robert Grant