Aliotti graduates from Lackland

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph E. Aliotti graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Aliotti is the son of Rebecca and John Aliotti of Rohnert Park, Ca. and is also a 2019 graduate of Credo High School, Rohnert Park, Ca.