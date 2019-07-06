Alert resident foiled attempted burglary of neighbor’s home

On Fri. afternoon, June 28, at about 12:02 p.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting a suspect attempting to break into a residence in the 6600 block of Meadow Pines Drive. An alert resident spotted a male subject casing homes in the area. The suspect was observed knocking on the door of a home, and when nobody answered he proceeded into the backyard and attempted to gain access into the residence through a sliding glass door.

Officer Callison was the first to arrive on scene and encountered the suspect near the home. A foot chase ensued, and the suspect was chased about a fourth of a mile before being apprehended. The suspect was identified as twenty-six-year-old Sergio Heredia-Trujillo from Rohnert Park. Heredia-Trujillo was wanted on an outstanding probation violation warrant and was on probation for felony vandalism. The witnesses identified Heredia-Trujillo as the person seen trying to get into the home. It was determined during the investigation that the residence Heredia-Trujillo was observed near had not been entered, but the residents did not know him, and he had no reason to be there.

Heredia-Trujillo was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted residential burglary, resisting arrest possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, prowling, and his probation hold.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety would like to remind residents to make sure to lock their doors and windows as well as report any suspicious persons observed in their neighborhood to the police.