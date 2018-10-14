Airman Garcia graduated from Lackland Air Base

Local
October 14, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
DMV warns Californians Garage door safety becomes law RP man arrested with a knife Senator Dodd announces Child Passenger Safety week Gov. Brown signs bill to expand insurance relief for homeowners County targets un-permitted cannabis operations R. Haley heading to new job in San Diego County New law allows voters to track ballots Construction on Redwood Drive and Highway 116 Weaver says hello to the ‘friendly city’ Coffee with a Cop Check point coming Sept. 15 Pamatmat honorary mayor of Cotati Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works receives CAL FIRE Prevention Grant Traffic collision in ‘A’ section leads to a DUI arrest Checkpoint catches 7 charioteers Fire caused by big rig crash Outlook for RP economy looks good Smart safety tips for public transit riders Robbery suspect needs lessons in probation law Beautifying with boulders in RP Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Coffee with Cops at Cotati Coffee Company Cotati gives go-ahead for complex sewer extension City of RP hires expert to help with investigation of police practices Shooting for the stars: Rancho alumna joins Boeing Space Cotati Police & SSU Police 911 Dispatch Services unify 30th annual summer hog run Local 4th of July festivities Public auction in Cotati Rancho Adobe launches tax initiative for November ballot Schwartz enjoys lunch at RP Senior Center Cal Fire issues open burn suspension: Hot weather brings ban Cotati's National Night Out Celebrating National Night Out in our local cities Domestic violence case leads to vehicle pursuit Locals celebrate National Night Out World’s ugliest dog retires to Penngrove Come “Stuff the truck” for Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Mountain lion sightings increase in Sonoma County A sea of flags wave proudly in the breeze Police Officer Wardle receives MADD award Unclear whether Chili’s data hack affected Rohnert Park location Stop in the name of the paw RP Dept. of Public Safety holds community meetings RP looking for applicants 4Cs partners with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund Weeds, just the tip of the iceberg Scheduling makes waves at Magnolia Pool Local election results: Supervisors hold their seats and Regional Measure 3 passes Cotati continues discussion with VP on carbon fee program Opinion editorial Fire recovery events at SSU One famous flag SSU counselor being remembered as energetic and hard-working

Airman Garcia graduated from Lackland Air Base

  • Airman Andres Gomez graduated from Lackland Air Base

October 12, 2018

U.S. Air Force Airman Andres Gomez Garcia graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. 

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gomez Garcia is the son of Brian and Paola McAndrew of Santa Rosa, CA

He is a 2018 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park, CA