Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO

News Briefs
June 1, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Grant scams Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Wanted felon arrested Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Sonoma County permit office relocates Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws Educate yourself on signs of abuse Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Tech support refund scam News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners Fake check scams News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Cotati spring curbside cleanup News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Upcoming traffic alert Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO

May 31, 2019

Starting in May older adults can call a new information and assistance line at (707) 565-INFO (565-4636) for answers to questions about a host of aging issues and get referrals to helpful community and government services from Sonoma County Adult & Aging Division social workers. The free phone assistance is offered Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in English and Spanish. (Interpretation in other languages or communication accommodations can be arranged on request.)

“As we age, we need support to live well and safely,” says Sonoma County Human Services Adult and Aging Division Director Paul Dunaway. “Navigating for the future can be a complex task, and no one should have to figure out how to do that alone. Connecting our older adult residents with trained social workers can make it easier.”

Callers learn about local programs and benefits, such as Meals on Wheels, specialized medical support and other services that can help them have a better quality of life or get through an illness or injury more comfortably. For some residents, engaging recommended services can mean the difference between continuing to live safely in their own homes and having to move to a nursing or residential facility.

Talking with a social worker who understands issues faced by older adults can also uncover health or safety concerns and solutions that a caller hasn’t yet considered.

“A caller may ask us about finding a trained caregiver and during the conversation, other concerns come out,” says Dunaway. “Perhaps a parent is getting injured due to falling at home, or is showing signs of dementia or depression. We then help them find strength and balance classes, adult day care or specialized medical support.”

At the end of the first call, social workers offer to schedule follow-up phone conversation to discuss whether the referrals were useful and how to overcome any barriers to getting the help they need.

The 565-INFO line is funded by the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging, which is part of the Sonoma County Human Services Department Adult and Aging Division. For more information about the program, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services/Adult-and-Aging/  or email: 565info@schsd.org.

The Adult and Aging Division offers a variety of services and programs for older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, their families and caregivers. Learn more at sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services/Adult-and-Aging or call (707) 565-5900.