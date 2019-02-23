Sports
After the last game of the season

February 22, 2019

The Rancho Cotate High School girl’s varsity soccer team played their last league game of the season at Cougar Stadium on Friday, February 8.  Prior to the game, the seniors, Mari Martinez, Sophia Perez, Karina Alvarado, Katlin Slatt, Rita Khoury, Emily Berganza, Alexia Acosta, and Aliyah Hernandez were honored by their team and were introduced to the spectators and had their photos taken with their families.  The Cougars played against the undefeated Santa Rosa Panthers and the Cougars played hard and brought home the win by defeating the Panthers 2-1.  Rancho, rated #6 seed in the NCS playoffs played against Alhambra high school on Wednesday, February in the first round of playoffs. Alhambra defeated Rancho 1-0, stopping the Cougars from advancing in the playoffs.

Photo by Jane Peleti