After 23 years, Expeditionary Learning is still inspiring students to get out of their comfort zone

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

For some middle school students, spending the night out under the stars on an old submarine, camping on the coast of Pt. Reyes or travelling to Southern California to camp in the Angeles National Forest are part of a normal school week in the Lawrence Jones Middle School Expeditionary Learning program, which inspires its students to explore and work together and will soon celebrate 23 years of teaching.

The program, which was originally created by Tim Coshow in 1995, is based on teaching its students basic life planning skills, such as food planning and prep, learning to work with others and independence.

As described by the ExL website, it is “designed to provide a powerful learning environment through the use of integrated thematic study units, reinforced by real-life excursions and hands on projects.”

Coshow first created the program at Mountain Shadows Middle School, which then closed in June of 2010 and later became Lawrence Jones Middle School, according to Ed Clites, president of the Expeditionary Board.

“It started 23-years-ago at Mountain Shadows, but recently moved to Lawrence Jones when they closed Mountain Shadows and merged both middle schools... so it has been in about 6-8 years,” Clites explained.

Since then, there are two classes for each grade level, 6-8th grade, with around 180 kids enrolled in the program.

“The main goal is getting kids out of the classroom and into nature, learn more about nature and about conservation and learning about your surroundings. They also learn how to camp and cook. We also have them do field guides, we have them pick different species of animals, plants and insects and do in depth studies,” Clites said of the program.

The participants’ grades are based on the field guides they create and an intensive oral report that they must give to their class when they return from their trip. This and other aspects of the still successful program, make it a unique experience, different from that of Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, Clites says.

“Having been a Boy Scout myself, I see our program as going into more in depth. In Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts they have their merit badges and learn about different subjects. But our kids are each issued a sketchbook and they’re always drawing sketches of their surroundings and then they go back to school and do in depth research on the things that they saw or experienced in the field,” Clites said.

According to Clites, the outdoors, instead of a classroom is a good learning environment because it encourages kids to work and get along with one another while learning life skills they can take with them on to high school and college, such as time management skills.

Heather Pratt, whose son is in his third year of the program, said she has noticed that her son is much more independent and has acquired more outdoor skills since his enrollment in the program.

“I definitely think he is gaining a little bit of independence and self sufficiency. The program pushes the kids kind of beyond their comfort zone and puts them in situations where they learn to problem solve and evaluate what they need to do to be successful,” said Pratt, who is also on the expeditionary commission.

Pratt’s daughter has already gone through the program and Pratt said both her daughter and her son have so far learned how to budget and grocery shop for meals, as well as healthy meal planning and stress management and problem solving, which she says is good to start learning early on.

“The skill set they are learning benefits them greatly, my daughter is a junior in high school now and she went into high school with a confidence in being active in school activities and clubs. And I saw a definite change, because it’s hard to tell if your 6th grader has time management skills, but that is what they learn since the workload is a little bit more demanding,” Pratt said. “It is definitely good to teach them how to deal with the stresses of life.”

Upcoming trips for the students include a trip to Mt. Lassen, Los Angeles, Yosemite, Monterey, as well as community service projects helping to restore hiking paths in various national parks. Clites says that this year’s restoration project will take place on Sugarloaf Ridge in Sonoma at the end the school year.