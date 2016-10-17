Affordable housing on track in RP

By: Dave Williams

City council also approves final map for Southwest Specific Plan

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding and Related Documents for Affordable Housing Construction in the Willow Glen Subdivision Phase 1, otherwise known as the Southeast Specific Plan.

The council’s vote officially will be recorded as a 4-0-1 tally because of the absence of Councilman Joe Callinan. The council also approved the Phase 1 final map 4-0-1.

Affordable housing was a project the council had long been wanting to tackle, and this project provides the opportunity to ease that burden a bit.

“A year ago we sat on dais and decided what we wanted to take to mayors and council members and discuss,” Rohnert Park Mayor Gina Belforte said. “We take affordable housing quite seriously in RP. Here we sit in under a year making a decision for housing that’s affordable that the developer has said nothing but good things about. And that’s a win, win, win and it’s awesome to do that in government.”

Rohnert Park entered into a development agreement (DA) with Redwood Equities LLC to provide for the development of the Southeast Specific Plan. Redwood Equities LLC has assigned its rights and obligations under the agreement to Penn Grove Mountain, LLC, an affiliate of Redwood Equities.

The DA requires the developer to construct 28 affordable duet units, eight affordable townhomes and a 36-unit affordable apartment complex. The duet units are located throughout the development and must be completed with the market rate units in each phase. Phase 1 includes two duets (four units).

Penn Grove Mountain LLC is proposing these units as for-sale affordable opportunities which, according to the DA, requires units be affordable for low- to moderate-income earners. (Low to moderate income earners have incomes of 81 percent up to 120 percent of the average median income in the county). The DA requires that the developer record an Affordable Housing Agreement with each final map that demonstrates how it will construct, manage and retain the affordability of the units. The DA requires that the Affordable Housing Agreement restrict the units as affordable units for at least 45 years.

“I am totally in support of it…I think it will return the mix of population within Rohnert Park and provide housing we’re going to need in the future,” Councilman Amy Ahanotu said before the council cast its collective vote.

Rohnert Park city staff and the developer have been working for several months on the Affordable Housing Agreement. The city does not have the staff capacity to manage and implement an affordable housing program in the Southeast Specific Plan Area. Staff and the developer have met with the City of Santa Rosa because that agency retains a housing program staff. Santa Rosa, however, is unable to provide contract services to another agency.

Santa Rosa’s staff referred RP staff to the Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County (HLT). HLT is a nonprofit organization that manages the construction and operation of owner-occupied affordable housing units through a ground lease model that ensures the homes remain available to affordable buyers in perpetuity. Staff and Penn Grove Mountain have met with HLT and found that the program offered by HLT provides an effective method for implementing the requirements of DA. HLT has developed and operates affordable owner-occupied housing projects in Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.

HLT has developed a model that allows for perpetual preservation of affordable ownership opportunities using a ground lease model. Under this model, Penn Grove Mountain will transfer the property on which the affordable units are constructed to Rohnert Park, which in turn transfers the property to HLT.

Councilwoman Pam Stafford liked the fact city staff had the wherewithal to seek expertise from outside the city to help with this project, especially because it won’t project extra work onto city staff.

“This sounds like great op to provide housing in community to not overburden staff, to get expertise and to make it all happen…I think it’s a great idea,” Stafford said.

HLT will enter into agreements with Rohnert Park that restricts the use of the property specifically for affordable housing. HLT then contracts with the Penn Grove Mountain to construct the affordable units, and HLT secures qualified buyers that meet the income limits outlined in the DA and the city’s ordinance. HLT then sells the affordable units to qualified buyers and reimburses Penn Grove Mountain for constructions costs, to the extent possible, from the sale. While the purchasers acquire the units, HLT retains a ground lease on the underlying property, which provides the mechanism to restrict any future sales to affordable buyers. When an owner wishes to sell its property, the ground lease provides HLT with the right to repurchase the unit at an amount that allows the unit to remain affordable to qualified buyers. HLT charges a $7,500 fee, due at close of escrow, for its services. This fee is between 2 percent and 3 percent of the current affordable sales price and takes the place of a real estate commission.

Rohnert Park’s Affordable Housing Ordinance includes provisions that allow it to buy back owner-occupied affordable housing units in order to keep them in the affordable market place. The city has implemented these provisions in the Centreville project but has not been able to buy back units when they come up for sale. Because HLT’s ground lease model preserves property affordability in perpetuity, Rohnert Park would not be required to buy back property. This model, according to a city staff report, offers the significant community benefit of maintaining affordable ownership opportunities in perpetuity, while minimizing the city’s activities and costs.

The proposed action will have a fiscal impact of $15,000, which covers Rohnert Park’s share of HLT’s fees. Staff is proposing that the Rohnert Park’s share of the costs come from the In-Lieu Housing Fee Fund. This special revenue fund can only be used for affordable housing. There will be no impact on the City’s General Fund.