Advancing to the next round

Potu Hale, of the Rohnert Park Warriors PeeWee team, fights off a player from the Petaluma Panther’s team during their game Sunday in Healdsburg. The teams played against each other in the first round of playoffs for the North Bay Football and Cheer organization and the Panther’s defeated the Warriors 21-18, the Panther’s move onto the next round of playoffs. The Jr PeeWee team played against the Redwood PAL Golden Bears and won their game 14-12 and will advance to the next round of playoffs.

Jane Peleti