Adapting to the weather changes

Community
November 2, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Staying safe on our local trails Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Remo is ready for dessert Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Let’s talk Turkey Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Gore in tune JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD RP Expressway improvements Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 CPI North Bay fire recovery Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 It takes a village to honor its past The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Discrimination and bullying in our schools Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 Who you going to call? SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 Cotati’s early morning breakfast Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Photography Show 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Backpack drive event this Sunday A warm day with dancing and good food Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run

Adapting to the weather changes

By: Dawn Dolan
November 2, 2018

Weather changes – moving into Fall – hot days, cold nights, fog, clear skies – what will it be today?? Well certainly not what it was yesterday! Our bodies are busy trying to adapt to the daily swings. How are you holding up? Is your heater coming on at night? Are your sinuses drying out or nose getting congested? Are the kids starting to bring home colds or other illnesses?

Perhaps now is a good time to think about boosting your immune system to avoid all the unpleasant effects that the weather and the germs can bring to us at this time of year. Let’s just enjoy the beauty of the season and move on through with health and well-being.

Many traditional cultures have long known about the beneficial effects of supporting the body’s own natural immunity and endurance with what has been labeled adaptogenic herbs. These herbs generally come from plants that live in a harsh environment and must struggle to survive. They must adapt to these conditions if they are to live. Their chemical makeup has been honed over millennia to allow them to thrive where weather conditions and/or predators would make it difficult to survive. We can take advantage of these inborn qualities. The very chemicals that allow the plants to survive and to thrive can often do the same for us.

Perhaps you would like more energy or more stamina. Perhaps you would like a clearer mind and more focus. Perhaps you would just like to not get sick during the holiday seasons ahead. Do a little research online or speak with a knowledgeable herbalist or natural healthcare provider. It’s quite easy here in Northern California to avail ourselves of good quality adaptogenic herbs. We are most fortunate!

To start with, look into Echinacea, Holy Basil, Rhodiola and Ginseng. There’s quite a science behind which species of the plant to use, which part of the plant, what region it is grown in, how and when it is collected, and how it is handled, processed, stored and transported. This is one of those times that the effort of a little investigation pays big rewards.