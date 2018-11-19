Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program

The Rohnert Park Armed Forces Banner Program was created in 2011 for our community to honor and recognize individuals on active duty in the military. These members either reside in or have immediate family members who reside or work in the City of Rohnert Park, or have attended local schools. This Banner Program is supported with funding provided by local sponsors and the banners will be printed and installed as funds become available. Additional information and an application can be found on our website: www.starspangledbanners.org. If you know of members or relatives of active duty members here in town, please contact me and I will add them to the list of potential honorees. Contact Andy Durkee, RP Military Banner Program Coordinator, (707) 584-5109, andy@starspangledbanners.org.

Keynote Speaker for our program was one of our honorees, Daniel Gossage, an Aviation Survival Technician (rescue swimmer) stationed at Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco.

This brings the total number of banners installed in the city to 57. Our banner program received some funding from the City of Rohnert Park Foundation Small Grants Program that will be used to purchase new and replacement brackets for the banners as well as replacement banners that are no longer serviceable due to exposure and weather conditions. Thank you to the city for your generous support.