Academy applications still available

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety continues to accept applications for the Citizens Academy, which runs from Jan. 9-March 13 from 6-9 p.m.

The Citizen’s Public Safety Academy provides community members with an inside look at local law enforcement and fire protection. During academy training, students will be introduced to many subject areas, including the department’s theory and philosophy, law, use of force, officer safety, investigations, traffic, narcotics, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, fire prevention and fire suppression as well as a force options simulator. All attendees will receive CPR training and certification.

Academy classes are interactive, taught by sworn and civilian public safety personnel of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the Director of Public Safety and many members of the department.

Eligible participants must live or work within the City of Rohnert Park, be a minimum of 18 years of age, and have no criminal conviction that would prohibit possession of a firearm. Citizens meeting these criteria may apply for seats in the next available session. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility after which qualified candidates will be placed on a class roster on a first-come, first-served basis. Remaining candidates will be placed on a waiting list for the next available class. The class size is limited to 25 people.

For more information or to request an application, contact the Department of Public Safety Headquarters, located at 500 City Center Drive, in the City of Rohnert Park, between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or call 584-2600. You can also email the administrative assistant Catherine Colburn at ccolburn@rpcity.org.