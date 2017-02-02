Abandoned vehicle catches fire in RP

RPDPS not ruling out DUI involvement

A vehicle caught on fire on Jan. 26 in the parking lot of Union 76 gas station on Golf Course Drive West and Redwood Drive.

Officials from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety say it was abandoned in the parking lot and there was evidence of possible drunk driving and a vehicle collision prior to the vehicle catching fire.

The driver was seen fleeing the vehicle and parking lot prior to the arrival of RPDPS personnel. At the time of the vehicle fire, there were no reports of anyone injured or property damaged other than the burned vehicle.