A warm day with dancing and good food

By: Irene Hilsendager

St. George Orthodox Church on College View Drive was the venue for the Greek and Middle Eastern festival held this past weekend. While entering the gates behind the church you could inhale the smell of traditional Greek food — Dolma stuffed with pork or lamb and baked in a pan with stock and plenty of olive oil. Fresh vegetables and legumes including fasolada were also around with plenty of sausages on the grill. You are going to want to add this veggie starter to the list of your favorite dishes. This is a very popular Cretan meze, found in most (if not all) Greek restaurants. Your taste buds will be mesmerized by its flavored texture, salty and tasty feta cheese with a bit of fresh mint. The original kolokythokeftedes must be crispy on the outside with a creamy texture on the inside. Greek cooking makes wide use of vegetables, olive oils, grains, fish and wine and also meats from poultry, veal, beef, rabbit or pork.

St. George Orthodox Church was established in 2001 near Southwest Boulevard. Many years ago, the same building was a restaurant and mortuary and then stood empty for many years until the church decided it would make a good home for them. The interior of the church is very unique. During the festival, tours were given and an explanation by the priest for each icon. Watch for the 2019 festival which is always held in August and attempt to taste and sample each unique food.