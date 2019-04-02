A solar car will be on the track

Sonoma Raceway will host the Make the Future Live California Featuring Shell Eco-marathon Americas from April 3 to April 6. Over 1,000 students from both high school and universities across the Americas will bring their vehicles that they designed, built and tested to the Sonoma Valley for the second year in a row. A special 5-turn .99-mile course will be used to determine which team has the most efficient use of energy for the chosen means of propulsion. Teams are able to use internal combustion engines with gasoline, diesel or ethanol fuel, Hydrogen fuel cells or battery electric power. There are two classes of cars that they can compete in, either Prototype for streamlined vehicles to Urban concept which feature “real world” vehicles that can be used on the streets and roads. Everyone will vie for the title of the most energy efficient vehicle in their category during the competition.

C Mills