A simple collar-check reminder

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

The way to make something an annual ritual is to be reminded to do it every year, right? So here is your reminder to observe Jan. 1 as “Check Your Pets’ Collars and Tags Day.” I know it’s late so it’s really just for those of you who didn’t remember on your own. If you did – kudos! You are the gold-star responsible pet parents! For the rest of us, the majority I’d guess, it’s helpful to be reminded in a non-shaming way.

What is “Check Your Pets’ Collars and Tags Day” you ask? It’s pretty straightforward – just like the name implies. I’m sure many of you handle your pets’ collars on a regular basis. But how often do you really examine them for signs of fray and adjust the way they fit (has your pet gained or lost weight over the past year)? Really looked at the tags for wear and legibility (have you moved or changed your phone number)? And then followed through with replacing what is needed? I know, we are all procrastinators at heart!

Hence, we need a dedicated annual day to observe and serve as a reminder.

The real need for a collar, besides looking like a beautiful necklace and signaling that the animal is owned, is a way to tell everyone some critical information.

No, not the pet’s name (although that is nice to know)! How about something useful like a phone number or two so that her parents’ could be reached if she was found wandering or injured? That could be life-saving information and the quickest way to get your pet back home.

With both collars and tags, you have a wide range of choices and can spend from zero to hundreds of dollars. They now make collars with a micro-recorder attached so you can verbally record your address and phone number. But you know how hard it is sometimes to understand someone leaving you a phone number on your voice mail – why chance it? It’s much clearer to have it in writing – that is as long as it’s legible.

Think of a collar and tag like a seatbelt; it’s the first line of protection if you’re ever involved in an accident or emergency. These devices have saved many lives! But collars can come off or be removed and tags too can become broken or lost.

The backup, like an airbag, is a microchip. Because it is actually implanted under the animal’s skin so it can’t fall off or be removed. It only contains a unique numerical code that is assigned to your pet so the personal information that is stored in the national database is easy to update and keep current.

All shelters and animal emergency hospitals scan incoming animals so it’s an easy way to reunite lost pets with their parents. And they are free at the RP animal shelter to residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.

So, if you haven’t done your annual collar/tag check yet, do it now! Do you have the right kind of collar on each of your pets? Are they well-fitting and in good condition? Does everyone have an ID tag and license attached (licenses are required for both dogs and cats in Rohnert Park, just dogs in Cotati and Penngrove).

Are the phone numbers still correct and legible? If the answer is no to any of these questions, make that No. 1 on your resolution list and get it corrected ASAP!

We offer free ID tags, as well as microchips, (to all RP/Cotati residents) so there’s no excuse for any naked pets to be in our town!

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.