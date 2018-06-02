A sea of flags wave proudly in the breeze

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Memorial Day activities were held at the Rohnert Park Community Center amid bright sunshine and a slight breeze. The Rohnert Park Community band, led by Gary Young, started off the morning with spirited music amid many who wore their red, white and blue proudly. Troop 8 and Pack I led the parade into the community center.

Air Force veteran Robert R. Safreno was the master of ceremony along with Joe Olson, a deacon from the Roman Catholic Church saying the opening prayer. Safreno introduced Mayor Pam Stafford, Councilmen Joe Callinan and Jake Mackenzie, Carl Leivo and Pete Callinan.

The guest speaker was Master Chief Luke Cutburth, a full suited Marine. Cutburth spoke 20 minutes to a room of 100 attendees and brought the crowd to tears with a poem written by retired USAF Don S. Miller.

Ms. Ball, the Director of the Rohnert Park Community Chorale, led the group in “Keep the Home Fires Burning.” The community band played a medley of the different services’ songs which are associated with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, Coast Guard and the Merchant Marines. As each song was played those that served in that branch stood up in the audience, a showing of honor and bravery. Joe Olson then held the closing prayer to remember those that have fallen before us. A beautiful rendition of Taps was played and the Scouts handed out the small American flags that were placed in all national cemeteries today.