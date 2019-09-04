A satisfied smile

Khloe Kauwe, 8, of Santa Rosa, is all smiles after getting a face painting at the Warriors 9th Annual Pacific Islander Festival. The festival was held on Sat, August 24 at the Rohnert Park City Center Plaza. In addition to the face painting booth, there were an assortment of booths, food booths, a performance by Kuk Sool Won Rohnert Park Martial Arts Training Center, the Warrior cheerleaders, music provided by DJ 5-O and Kela/Lawdi/Pua and dance performances by Taimalietane Islands of Polynesia dance group and Well Springs Youth Group. This is one of the Warriors Youth Football and Cheer Organization's main fundraisers for their program.

Photo by Jane Peleti