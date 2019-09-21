A roving community nurse in Cotati

By: Irene Hilsendager

Pat Anderson, a community health nurse, was born to Pennsylvania Dutch parents in the Hershey, Pa. hospital in Hershey, Pa. She has a brother in Florida and a special needs sister that lives in Santa Rosa. Pat says she is very proud of her sister but is also getting up in age.

Pat started early in volunteering, being in the Girl Scouts and helping around the community.

Pat graduated from Harrisburg Hospital on a three-year diploma program. She graduated from Elizabethtown with a bachelor’s degree. Pat’s husband Carl was in the military coming to San Francisco Letterman’s Hospital for his residency. He also was with the helicopter unit in Vietnam.

Anderson attended UCSF receiving a Bachelor of Science and in 1971 received her master’s degree.

It was during the influx of the “hippie era in San Francisco” that Pat scoured the Haight Ashbury area for single moms that didn’t or wouldn’t get medical care so as she became a public health nurse, Pat could write grants to the state of Ca. She became interested and visited many communes such as Morning Star to convince the younger people to take better care of themselves.

After moving to Cotati, Dr. Carl Anderson became a partner with Dr. John Roberts. The Andersons built a beautiful home on the outskirts of Cotati and Pat still resides there even though husband Carl passed away 12 years ago.

Pat and Carl had two beautiful children. Son William who just left San Jose to move to Granite Bay. He has three children 15, 13 and 10. Daughter Malissa lives in Rohnert Park with two children ages 20 and 18.

Pat enjoys her grandchildren as one just graduated from the Ranch and this has involved Pat with Project Grad for many years. She enjoys working and is blessed to be able to still volunteer. St. Joseph Hospice is one such place to receive and work with Pat’s smiling face.

She has been on the medical advisory board for 23 years and with her educational degree in community service, she loves to teach health classes.

Anderson does blood pressure clinics, gives information on meds and makes sure her patients have the proper advice and understanding from their physicians. She also belongs to the Arts Council in Rohnert Park, church councils, P.E.O. with monthly meetings, is on the medical alliance board, holds conference calls and enjoys her family.

When does Pat have time to breathe? She is often seen at the Farmers Market, mixers and meetings and just enjoys herself visiting little towns around her.

Pat is partially retired but there are other places she intends to visit. She is a penguin nut, so she has visited most penguin habitats-Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and a return trip to Africa.

Pat says she enjoys her supportive community but has always been a supporter of her small Cotati town. She says, “Why move from here?” “Everything I want and great things to do is right here. Many educational opportunities are here, and it is great to have this small-town feel.”