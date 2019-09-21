A roving community nurse in Cotati

Feature of the Week
September 21, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Larry Phan, Living the American Dream Lonnie Mack, a longtime barber and musician RP City Managers then and now Cheryl Nixon and Friar Tucks Astronaut has high hopes Cotati Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years SSU ranked as U.S. News ‘Top Public School’ Royal King, Freedom Rider In Memoriam Jud Snyder (1925-2018), Cantankerous Newsman RP Public Safety Dept. and Cotati Police Dept. promotions RP honors Sister City’s Ambassadors from Japan This is the zodiac speaking High school counselor retires again Field retires from Special Education Nafe Nafe, a seasoned performer I just make bowls! Factory and trades training facility at SOMO Village Harmony’s Joel, Cotati storyteller Brian Harvey’s love for cars Scott Goree, Executive Director of the Accordion Festival Rohnert Park’s Balldude, Leff Brown Rohnert Park students get schooled in kindness Every day 22 veterans commit suicide RCHS alumnus moves on to the bigtime A Cub reporter’s first scrapbook Recognition of Oliver Fraenkle’s excellence in teaching A special class for children with autism The Cotati Fairy Tale dance brought out the best Grant helps City of RP prioritize creek clean up New gym dedicated and named after Henry J. Sarlatte A Reflection on Women’s History Month 35 years an educator Kindness and generosity comes from many corners of the world Cotati’s Veronda/Falletti Ranch Gegan, an educator of 32 years retires Peace Park at Rohnert Park’s Burton Center Local author tells her story Keeping the faith for 45 years From a garage to an authentic art studio Kitty Collins, an animal whisperer with passion 40 years in real estate and still going strong A night of pride for the Devil Pups “One Cold Night” raises money for SAY Pet peeves that irritate me (an article of opinion) Cotati Police Officer takes on new role Mastering the art of dance Nonn’s poetry inspired by RP Creeks Students help with rebuilding efforts Cotati’s tree lighting Marionettes at the local library Local Girl Scout Troops receive grant A walk on spot for Barbato RP grant to help host 2019 One Planet Summit 140 years of Japanese American History in new exhibit in Cotati Orion greets the public A new face at the school district office "Streetcar named Desire” stops at 6th St. Playhouse Flying Frog to sponsor upcoming Parkour Competition SSU to help with Mi Futuro Youth Healthcare Credo High’s reprisal: “The Aretha Tribute” Stories matter: Judson Snyder Physics in action at Technology High School Tech High Titans undefeated champions How to do origami Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kicks off The Zschach’s and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang SSU launches ‘financial literacy’ project with Redwood Credit Union Spreckels’ ‘Nutcracker’ ---Precision, color and elegance A day of wood and amazement Ensure holiday packages don’t get stolen DA’s office and Social Advocates for Youth selected to receive grant City of Rohnert Park celebrates Veterans Nov. 11 Change of seasons can be stressful Experience Credo High School Faith Ako: Creating “A Wonderful World” Tech High’s warm clothing drive huge success Get musical instruments back into homes Donaghey has new career after retirement

A roving community nurse in Cotati

  • Pat Anderson Photo by Robert Grant

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 20, 2019

Pat Anderson, a community health nurse, was born to Pennsylvania Dutch parents in the Hershey, Pa. hospital in Hershey, Pa. She has a brother in Florida and a special needs sister that lives in Santa Rosa. Pat says she is very proud of her sister but is also getting up in age. 

Pat started early in volunteering, being in the Girl Scouts and helping around the community.

Pat graduated from Harrisburg Hospital on a three-year diploma program. She graduated from Elizabethtown with a bachelor’s degree. Pat’s husband Carl was in the military coming to San Francisco Letterman’s Hospital for his residency. He also was with the helicopter unit in Vietnam.

Anderson attended UCSF receiving a Bachelor of Science and in 1971 received her master’s degree.

It was during the influx of the “hippie era in San Francisco” that Pat scoured the Haight Ashbury area for single moms that didn’t or wouldn’t get medical care so as she became a public health nurse, Pat could write grants to the state of Ca. She became interested and visited many communes such as Morning Star to convince the younger people to take better care of themselves.

After moving to Cotati, Dr. Carl Anderson became a partner with Dr. John Roberts. The Andersons built a beautiful home on the outskirts of Cotati and Pat still resides there even though husband Carl passed away 12 years ago.

Pat and Carl had two beautiful children. Son William who just left San Jose to move to Granite Bay. He has three children 15, 13 and 10. Daughter Malissa lives in Rohnert Park with two children ages 20 and 18. 

Pat enjoys her grandchildren as one just graduated from the Ranch and this has involved Pat with Project Grad for many years. She enjoys working and is blessed to be able to still volunteer. St. Joseph Hospice is one such place to receive and work with Pat’s smiling face. 

She has been on the medical advisory board for 23 years and with her educational degree in community service, she loves to teach health classes.

Anderson does blood pressure clinics, gives information on meds and makes sure her patients have the proper advice and understanding from their physicians. She also belongs to the Arts Council in Rohnert Park, church councils, P.E.O. with monthly meetings, is on the medical alliance board, holds conference calls and enjoys her family.

When does Pat have time to breathe? She is often seen at the Farmers Market, mixers and meetings and just enjoys herself visiting little towns around her.

Pat is partially retired but there are other places she intends to visit. She is a penguin nut, so she has visited most penguin habitats-Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and a return trip to Africa.

Pat says she enjoys her supportive community but has always been a supporter of her small Cotati town. She says, “Why move from here?” “Everything I want and great things to do is right here. Many educational opportunities are here, and it is great to have this small-town feel.”