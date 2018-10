Jerrek Buckley and Tamatoa Hale, of the Rohnert Park Warriors Jr. Pee Wee football team, take down a player from the Sonoma Dragons game during their game Sun., Sept. 30. The teams fought a hard game with the Warriors defeating the Dragons 32-27. The Warriors Mitey Mite team also took home a win, 26-0 and the Pee Wee team shut out the Dragons 41-0. The Midget team did not have a game. The Warriors will be playing against Ukiah October 6 at Ukiah.

Jane Peleti