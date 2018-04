A room full of presidents

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati invited past and present Rotary presidents for an early morning breakfast. Bob Tellander was the founding charter president for the club that is 40 years old. Laughter and groans were heard while many stories and jokes were discussed during the energetic breakfast.

Bob Tellander, April 1977-July 1978, John Jones, 1983-84, Jerry Kohler, 1987-88, Denny Amantite, 1988-89, Louise Mason, 1994-95 (current member), Ken McCoy, 1996-97 (current member), Mike Lyle, 1999-2000 (current member), Tim Mattis, 2000-01, Dale Ann Knight, 2004-05 (current member), Tim Miller, 2006-07 (current honorary member), Joe Perry, 2007-08, Paula Reinhold, 2008-09 (current member), Wulff Reinhold, 2010-11 (current member), Mike Pastryk, 2011-12 (current member), Wayne Sutton, 2012-13 (current member), Gerard Giudice, 2013-14 (current member), Jeff Thomas, 2015-16 (current member) and Peggy Wyman, 2016-17 (current member).