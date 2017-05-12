A night of fun and swirls

In 2012, founders Dan Hermann and Sean McGrail set afloat Paint Nite which is often inspired by a party with wine and beer being served. It enables people to get social while finding their inner artist,

This event was held at Sally Tomatoes with 37 eager ladies sipping wine and daubing paint brushes. This type of party brings together friends, relatives and the start of a new friendship.

You don’t have to be artistic to get creative and paint up a storm. Mix it up and get messy with a brush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other. The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati harvested $585 from this fun evening to seed other projects for their club.

Yatin Shah