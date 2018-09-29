A nice tight race

The Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) will be at Sonoma Raceway October 5 to Oct. 7 for the 15th annual Charity Challenge. All the money raised during the weekend will go to Speedway Children’s Charities, the charity arm of Sonoma Raceway. The highlight of the weekend for spectators, with a donation to SCC, is the ability to take a ride around the track in a race car at racing speed.

Race cars, from Ex Formula 1 cars to Pre- World War I cars will take part in the racing both Saturday and Sunday. Eight or nine groups of race cars will have qualifying races in the mornings and racing in the afternoon. The pits are open to all spectators and gives the customers a chance to get up close to the machinery and the drivers

Cliff Mills